Home Affairs system back online following 'technical glitch'

Spokesperson Siya Qosa said the system was back online at midday on Thursday.

Department of Home affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
05 January 2024 07:01

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department said its technicians have managed to restore the State Information Technology Agency's mainframe which was down due to a technical problem.

There was a partial crash on Wednesday, slowing access to the National Population Register and leaving citizens unable to access some services, including applications to passports and identity documents.

Spokesperson Siya Qosa said the system was back online at midday on Thursday.

"We do have a team on standby who will monitor and make sure that the solution is lasting and if there are problems that they are able to quickly attend to them."

