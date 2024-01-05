Home Affairs system back online following 'technical glitch'

Spokesperson Siya Qosa said the system was back online at midday on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department said its technicians have managed to restore the State Information Technology Agency's mainframe which was down due to a technical problem.

There was a partial crash on Wednesday, slowing access to the National Population Register and leaving citizens unable to access some services, including applications to passports and identity documents.

"We do have a team on standby who will monitor and make sure that the solution is lasting and if there are problems that they are able to quickly attend to them."