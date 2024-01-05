Former Junior Springbok star Simelane joins DHL Stormers

On Friday, the Stormers confirmed that Wandisile Simelane has joined the Cape franchise. This was part of a player exchange which will see Cornel Smit heading to the nation’s capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Junior Springbok centre Wandisile Simelane’s move from the Bulls to the Stormers has been confirmed.

Simelane joins the Cape franchise as part of a player exchange which will see Cornel Smit heading to the nation’s capital.

There were high expectations for 25-year-old Simelane when he signed for the Bulls 2 years ago after beginning his professional career with the Lions. It was hoped that he would develop into a Springbok player under Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White, however, his time in Pretoria was characterised by a lack of game time in his preferred number 13 jersey, several positional switches and eventually falling out of favour this season.

Simelane’s attacking prowess will be an exciting addition to a team that boasts equally dynamic players in the form of Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and others.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson hopes the new recruit will hit the ground running and fit his team's game model perfectly.

"Wandile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here where he will be competing with some top players already in our system,” said Dobson.

Several players like Libbok, wing Leolin Zas and flank Hacjivah Dayimani have been able to revive promising careers under Dobson. Simelane will be hoping to experience a similar resurgence.

"We pride ourselves on helping players get their careers on the right trajectory in our environment and we all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully we can help him realise that here,” Dobson said.

Simelane is available for selection immediately and due to long-term injury to Ruhan Nel, could feature for his new team as early as next week when they host the Sale Sharks from England in an Investec Champions Cup match.