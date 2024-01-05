Go

Firefighters bring Glencairn fire under control

The blaze, high up on the slopes of Glencairn Ridge near Seemeeu Road, was burning since about 9am on Friday morning.

Cape Town firefighters on 5 January 2024 brought a fire in Glencairn near Simon's Town under control. Picture: @wo_fire/X
05 January 2024 17:20

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have managed to bring the fire on the mountain slopes of Simon’s Town under control.

It follows a blaze in the same area three weeks ago which spread rapidly and took five days to get under control.

The City of Cape Town's fire & rescue services spokesperson, Edward Bosch, said that all aerial resources had now been withdrawn from the scene.

"Four firefighting resources from the city's fire and rescue service, and ground crews from the Volunteer Wildland Fire Service and TMNP, are still in attendance dealing with hotspots and flare-ups. Crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished."

