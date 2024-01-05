eThekwini mayor hails Mbongeni Ngema as a trailblazer in entertainment

Ngema, best known for internationally acclaimed film Sarafina was laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday in a special provincial official funeral category two.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda has hailed legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

The 68-year-old Ngema died in a crash last week.

Apart from the arts, Ngema was among the freedom fighters in the apartheid regime.

Speaking at the Durban ICC during funeral proceedings, Kaunda told mourners that Ngema has left an indelible mark.

“As we celebrate 30 years of our freedom this year, we must work towards consolidating the democratic gains that Mbongeni Ngema and other freedom fighters gave their lives for.

"While Ngema was instrumental in documenting life experiences of black people in townships during apartheid, we want to challenge the creative sector to continue telling the story because that’s the only way we can preserve our history and heritage.”