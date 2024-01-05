England have Six Nations 'foundation' after World Cup, says Borthwick

Steve Borthwick is confident that England will head into the Six Nations with the right 'foundation' after their run to the World Cup semifinals.

LONDON - Steve Borthwick is confident that England will head into the Six Nations with the right "foundation" after their run to the World Cup semifinals.

In Borthwick's first Six Nations as head coach last year, England suffered three defeats from five matches - including a record 53-10 home loss to France at Twickenham - for the third straight edition.

But they still reached the last four of the World Cup in France, losing to eventual champions South Africa by a single point, before beating Argentina in the third-place play-off.

Borthwick, whose side begin their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 3 February, believes they have something to work on.

"I think the word the players used in the (World Cup) review was 'foundation'," he said on Thursday. "I think that's a foundation we need to strengthen and build upon."

The former England captain, however, could be forced to make multiple changes for the Rome opener.

England's three World Cup loosehead props - Ellis Genge, Joe Marler and Bevan Rodd - are all injured and there is uncertainty over whether Marcus Smith should be deployed at fly-half or full-back.

Owen Farrell, England's captain at the World Cup, will miss the Six Nations to prioritise his "mental well-being", while powerful centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of the start of the tournament with a groin injury.

Veteran wing Jonny May has retired from Test rugby and Henry Arundell is unavailable under England selection rules after opting to play for Paris-based Racing 92 rather than an English Premiership club.

The same ruling applies to centre Joe Marchant and lock David Ribbans who are playing for Stade Francais and Toulon respectively.

'STAYING IN THE FIGHT'

Nevertheless, Borthwick believes his team are more resilient than the one he inherited from Eddie Jones, who was sacked in December 2022.

"The team was criticised a lot," said Borthwick, who bluntly stated England were not world-class in any department when he took over.

The 44-year-old former lock said the World Cup had shown that England could come through tough situations.

"I think what you saw was an England team that adapted to a whole host of different circumstances to find a way to win," he said.

"We didn't do that in the semifinal, we were one penalty goal away from making the final.

"I think part of that foundation is the players finding a way to win, staying in that fight, because international rugby is tough."

Borthwick also condemned the "online hate" directed towards Farrell but was optimistic that one of England's "greatest-ever players", still appearing for Saracens, would add to his tally of 112 caps after announcing in November he was taking a break from international duty.

"I am hopeful he will return and play for England again," he said. "There is no pressure on him, that's his decision, at the time that's right for him."

"Any team in the world would miss, will miss an Owen Farrell," added Borthwick of England's record points-scorer.

"He is not going to be there in the Six Nations. But the work he has done to help create a foundation over these last months, to help reset the England team and move forward, that is part of his legacy through this tournament.”

Borthwick, while saddened by Arundell's absence, said he expected the rising star to return to the fold ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Australia after playing for a Racing team coached by former England boss Stuart Lancaster.

"He wants to play for England at the next World Cup. I said, 'You've made your decision, and I wanted you in England, but now I want you to do super-well where you are and come back to England the best player possible'."