EFF's Malema criticises KZN police for lack of arrests in high-profile killings

KwaZulu-Natal has seen multiple shooting incidents, including that of traditional leaders, politicians and well-known personalities, including rapper AKA.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the recent spate of killings in KwaZulu-Natal, criticising the province’s police for slow-paced investigations and a lack of arrests in several cases.

Malema was speaking to journalists in Durban on Friday ahead of the EFF manifesto launch in February.

He said the deadly shootings that rocked KZN in recent years were of great concern and criticised Police Minister Bheki Cele for not doing enough to curb the violent trend.

"Bheki Cele just calls a press conference with a big hat, to come and tell us that he knows the car and the gun. We are not interested in that, we are interested in the boy who pulled the trigger in front of a camera."

Malema also called on whistleblowers to come forward with information to assist in the case.