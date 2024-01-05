EFF expects to see growth in KZN in 2024 elections

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party’s growth in the province during the 2021 polls was a positive indicator ahead of this year’s elections.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believes it is poised to grow in Kwazulu-Natal in this year’s upcoming elections.

Party leaders briefed journalists in Durban on Friday following meetings with the election teams.

KZN used to be an African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) dominated province, however, in the 2019 and 2021 elections, the EFF saw significant growth.

Malema believes that based on past elections, this year he expects more growth in the province.

"We didn’t just come, we were invited here in 2019. They invited us to 350,000 votes unexpectedly. It is going to be very difficult for the governing party and IFP."

The party is set to launch its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 10 February.