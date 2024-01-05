CT firefighters battling blaze in Glencairn

The latest fire follows a blaze in the same area three weeks ago which spread rapidly and took five days to get under control.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters are battling another blaze in Simon's Town, this time on the mountain slopes of Glencairn Ridge near Seemeeu Road.

City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Edward Bosch, said the department was alerted to the fire at about 9am on Friday morning.

“We currently have Working on Fire and TMNP ground crews working the fire line, while two city helicopters are water bombing the area. Two additional private helicopters are assisting with aerial water bombing on direct request from the land owner."

Bosch said firefighters were also on the urban fringe at Glencairn Ridge, should the blaze reach the firebreak.