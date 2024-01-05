Cradock Four families welcome reopening of inquest into their loved ones' deaths

On Friday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced that he had directed the Eastern Cape judge president to appoint a presiding officer to look into the circumstances surrounding the 1985 deaths of Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the Cradock Four have welcomed the reopening of an inquest into the murders of the former anti-apartheid activists.

Earlier on Friday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced that he had directed the Eastern Cape judge president to appoint a presiding officer to look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli were United Democratic Movement activists who were abducted and killed, allegedly by apartheid government assassins in 1985.

There have been two inquests looking into the deaths of the Cradock Four - the De Beer Inquest in 1987 and the Zietsman Inquest in 1993.

Lukhanyo Calata, son of the late Fort Calata, said the families were pleased there would be a third inquest since the previous ones failed to provide them with answers.

"So this is going to be the first time in nearly 40 years since my father and his comrades were killed that a court in a democratic South Africa is going to hear some evidence and be able to express itself on the truth of what happened to my father and his comrades."

In a joint statement by the four families, they have called on the justice minister to speedily resolve other outstanding Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases and bring closure to other families.