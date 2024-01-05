Colleen Makhubele's SARA officially registered with Electoral Commission

The party brings together like minded political organisations to contest collectively under its presidential candidate, former Johannesburg speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), a merger of at least five political parties, has officially been registered on the Electoral Commission (IEC).

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Makhubele said the SARA leadership was in talks to recruit more political parties under its umbrella.

“SARA will be the only party on the ballot box representing all the alliances so that we aggregate our votes, consolidate our resources and the alliance then has a better chance of winning the elections instead of the current formation where parties want to go at in on their own.”

The newly formed political party said it wanted to bring God back into schools and society.

It claims the moral decay of South Africa is due to a lack of religious values in the country.

Makhubele said the party acknowledged that South Africa had a secular Constitution.

She added that all religions in the country have valuable lessons to teach.

"You go to America, you know what they stand for - liberty and rule of law and in God we trust. They are very clear. You go to any developed country, China, Singapore, you know their Buddhist values are entrenched in their constitution. India has their Hinduism values entrenched and those are humanity moral values that have to keep society together."