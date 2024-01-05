ANCWL wants continued 'monitoring & scrutiny' of Pistorius while he's on parole

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has called for the continued “monitoring and scrutiny” of Oscar Pistorius while he’s on parole.

This in the wake of Pistorius, who was convicted of murdering his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, having been released from prison on Friday.

The organisation says while it acknowledges the role of parole in the South African legal system, the gravity of Pistorius’ crime can’t be overlooked.

The Women’s League has highlighted how Reeva Steenkamp’s death “shocked the nation and exposed the devastating consequences of gender-based violence”.

The organisation said while parole is designed to offer individuals an opportunity for rehabilitation “a thorough and comprehensive assessment of any offender's readiness to reintegrate into society” is needed and “society's safety must remain paramount”.

They’re urging authorities to ensure Pistorius’ strict adherence to his parole conditions and say they’ll be closely monitoring the case.

Recently, there have been calls for the death penalty for GBV perpetrators.

However, the Women’s League has pointed to the fact that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting the death penalty serves as an effective deterrent to crime emphasising, instead, “the need for comprehensive societal reform and justice system improvements”.