ANC to announce decision on Zuma endorsing MK Party soon - Mbalula

Rule 25 of the ANC’s constitution states that disciplinary measures may be imposed on any party member who has joined or supported another political organisation that’s not aligned to the party.

MBOMBELA - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the party would soon announce its decision on the matter of former President Jacob Zuma endorsing another political organisation despite his ANC membership.

Mbalula was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the party’s first national executive committee meeting in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.

Last month, Zuma announced his intention to campaign for newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party instead of the ANC ahead of the general elections.

It has been three weeks since Zuma voiced his endorsement of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party but he still remains an ANC member.

Mbalula said that at the end of the day, the ANC’s constitution would be enforced.

"We are all members, we are equal before the ANC, so there is no supreme leader in the ANC."



He said the ANC was waiting for the right time to announce its next move in relation to Zuma’s decision to campaign for another party.