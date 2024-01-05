ANC likens playwright Mbongeni Ngema to US civil rights activist Malcolm X

Ngema died in an Eastern Cape car crash, just days after Christmas.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has likened playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema to prominent American civil rights activist and black empowerment advocate, Malcolm X.

Ngema died in an Eastern Cape car crash, just days after Christmas.

Since his passing, the 68-year-old has been hailed as a pioneer in the arts industry.

He has also been described as a champion of equal rights, using music and dance to revolt against the apartheid regime.

South African politicians are out in their numbers at Ngema’s funeral on Friday.

The ANC’s Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: "Madlokovu fearlessly confronted the oppressive regime, exposing its brutality. If Gibson Kente was the Martin Luther King of our liberation, then Madlokovu was certainly the Malcolm X of our time."