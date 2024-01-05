Accused in Rondebult triple murder to remain in custody until bail application

Eugene Botha made his first appearance at the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday where he stands accused of murdering both his parents and sister.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspected Rondebult triple murderer will spend at least a week behind bars before his bail application.

Eugene Botha made his first appearance at the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday where he stands accused of murdering both his parents and sister.

The decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Sune were discovered on Tuesday afternoon by community members stuffed inside an abandoned bakkie not too far from their home.

[TRIPLE MURDER] On Tuesday afternoon, the community of Rondebult found three decomposing bodies on the back on an abandoned bakkie.



The deceased were Johan, Jane & Suné Botha. Police said they all had multiple stab wounds.



A member of the Botha family has been arrested. TCG pic.twitter.com/N0PPwPfQME ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2024

Eugene displayed a relaxed demeanour in court as the state accused him of murdering his father, mother and sister.

As he is currently unemployed, Eugene has requested a legal aid lawyer.

He is expected back in court next Thursday for his formal bail application.

Botha remains in police custody.

-