Accused in Rondebult triple murder to remain in custody until bail application

Eugene Botha made his first appearance at the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday where he stands accused of murdering both his parents and sister.

The man accused of killing his family in Rondebult on the East Rand appeared in the Germiston Magistrates Court on 4 January 2024. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
05 January 2024 08:08

JOHANNESBURG - The suspected Rondebult triple murderer will spend at least a week behind bars before his bail application.

The decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Sune were discovered on Tuesday afternoon by community members stuffed inside an abandoned bakkie not too far from their home.

Eugene displayed a relaxed demeanour in court as the state accused him of murdering his father, mother and sister.

As he is currently unemployed, Eugene has requested a legal aid lawyer.

He is expected back in court next Thursday for his formal bail application.

Botha remains in police custody.

