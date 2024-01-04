To protect the victims of his crime, Oscar not allowed to speak to the media

Pistorius shot and killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013. He was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months for the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said they bar parolees like Oscar Pistorius from giving media interviews in an effort to try and protect the victims of his crime.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, Pistorius was granted parole in November last year, and is due to be released tomorrow.

He will be subject to what the department has called “general parole conditions”, which include that he’s not allowed to give media interviews.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained why.

"The reason is simple, we always have to protect the victims of crime. And at times things that people may say or some of the questions may push the boundaries a bit far. So to protect the victims of crime and also parolees, we say they can not engage with media," said Nxumalo.

Other conditions of Pistorius’ parole include that he has to be home at certain times, cannot consume alcohol or illegal substances, and cannot leave the magisterial district of Waterkloof, as well as that he has to undergo therapy and take part in community service.

Nxumalo added, though, that parolees are encouraged to try and find work.

"Parolees are always encouraged to either seek employment or start a business, but anything constructive that in a way will make them to focus and try to rebuild their lives. And they are assisted in that cause in case we have to relook at those parole conditions so that they do not constrain them in that effect," said Nxumalo.