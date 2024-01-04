'Swim only where lifeguards are present', appeals CoCT following 7 drownings

The City of Cape Town said there have been seven confirmed drownings since the beginning of December - all of them happening at beaches that are not designated swimming areas, said Mayco member Patricia van der Ross.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said there have been seven confirmed drownings since the beginning of December, with one person presumed drowned after going missing at sea.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross praised lifeguards for doing a good job at beaches over the peak holiday period.

However, van der Ross said there are still a few months of beach weather ahead.

"It’s unfortunate that all of these tragic incidents have happened at beaches that are not designated swimming areas, or outside our lifeguard duty hours. So I want to renew my appeal to the public. Swim only where lifeguards are present, and listen to their instructions when you do go into the water," said Van Der Ross.

Van Der Ross added that lifeguards who have extended their hours over the festive period rescued 11 people in near drowning incidents.