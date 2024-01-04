Soshanguve mass shooting: Family of teen victim fear accused will get bail

14-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela is among four people who were fatally shot in the community of Jukulyn in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a teenage girl who was shot dead in Soshanguve says it’s disturbed by the possibility of her alleged killers being released on bail.

Fourteen-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela was among four people who were fatally shot in the community of Jukulyn in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The two suspects linked to the shooting, Tshepo Mosemeni and Sipho Kgomo, made their first appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

They’re currently in police custody, each facing four counts of murder and a charge of attempted murder.

Vuyolwethu Ziwela’s family has expressed disdain in the country’s legal system, saying the suspects might walk free despite murder charges hanging over their heads.

During proceedings, the defence made an application for community members and the media to refrain from taking close-up images of the suspects.

While the presiding officer rejected the application, the teenage girl’s aunt, Yandiswa Nhlapho, has questioned the suspects’ intention to apply for bail.

"The obvious fact that I know is that they are going to come back. I know for sure that they won't rot in jail, while our niece is underground because of them."

She said it would be shocking if the suspects were denied bail at their second court appearance next week.