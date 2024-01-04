Go

Soshanguve mass killing: Accused appear in court as case postponed for bail bid

Tshepo Mosemeni and Sipho Kgomo appeared briefly in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Tshepo Mosemeni (30) and Sipho Kgomo (33) appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on 4 January 2024 in connection with the murder of four people in Jukulyn, Block P. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
04 January 2024 13:52

JOHANNESBURG - The court case of two men charged with killing four people in Soshanguve on New Year’s Day has been postponed to next week Friday for a formal bail application and scheduling.

The pair was arrested earlier this week and are facing four counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

A 14-year-old girl was one of the victims killed when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Block P.

When Mosemeni and Kgomo walked into court, they were welcomed by dozens of enraged community members, who loudly voiced their anger.

It's understood that police reportedly found 80 rifle cartridges and 19 9mm cartridges on the scene of the crime.

A family member of one of the victims, Zingisile Jonga, said that he strongly opposed the suspects' intention to apply for bail.

Community members who picketed outside the court said the pair shouldn’t be given the opportunity to apply for bail because a teenage girl was caught in the crossfire.

