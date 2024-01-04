'Sorry for the delay': Issue of unplaced medical interns rears its head again

The health department and others involved in the placement of medical interns are hoping to have the issue sorted out by the end of January.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Department of Health is planning on meeting with its provincial counterparts on Friday to try and resolve the issue of unplaced medical interns.

Last month, the Department of Health said it had concluded the process of placing medical interns, with 9,395 of the 10,386 medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals who had applied having been successfully placed at health facilities throughout the country.

As the New Year gets underway, though, reports of students being left in the lurch are once again surfacing.

The Chief Director for Human Resources for Health, Luvuyo Bayeni said they’re hopeful of having the issue sorted by the end of the month.

"We are committing to that. As a result - if I may share with you - tomorrow we are convening a meeting with the provinces, where we’ll be looking at: confirm to us, according to those we’ve allocated, how many have assumed duties and have you captured, and how many did not pitch," said Bayeni.

Bayeni added that they could then re-allocate posts where possible, and that they were working around the clock.

"We have not been resting. Every day we are trying to make sure there's someone we can safely say sorry for the delay, but this is where you are going, and we do apologise that it had to come to that, that someone waits and says: I’m waiting for that call today - which is bad for planning for your future and relocation and socially so," said Bayani.