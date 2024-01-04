Some Soshanguve community members claim to know duo arrested for mass shooting

Tshepo Mosemeni and Sipho Kgomo made their first appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon, with each facing four charges of murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Some community members in Soshanguve’s Block P said they recognised the two men who were arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day murder of four people.

Tshepo Mosemeni and Sipho Kgomo made their first appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon, with each facing four charges of murder.

They’re accused of being involved in the fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Jukulyn, which also claimed the life of a teenage girl.

Community members filled the courtroom as Mosemeni and Kgomo made their first appearance and some of them could be heard saying the pair looked familiar.

Zingisile Jonga is one of the victims’ uncle and he said it's shocking that the suspects were known by some community members on a first-name basis.

"It's surprising. How can we live with such people within our community," said Jonga.

He added that the family was now considering moving out of Soshanguve, citing this as the second family member to be shot dead.

"This is happening in the same area again. We were speaking as a family that we should relocate because we have bad memories within this place."

The suspects will be remanded in custody until their formal bail application on 12 January.