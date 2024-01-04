SA's genocide submission to ICJ against Israel 'meritless': White House

Questioned about the application at the first White House press conference for the year, US national security council spokesperson, John Kirby said they find it 'meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact, whatsoever'.

CAPE TOWN - The White House has said South Africa’s genocide submission lodged against Israel with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is meritless.

The US’ national security council spokesperson John Kirby was questioned about the application at a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

Legal experts have said if South Africa is successful in its application to stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza, the US would also be prohibited from assisting Israel in its offensive on the Palestinian territory.

Washington said it’s committed to helping Israel defend itself and to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Israel has labelled South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice 'absurd blood libel' and says it will defend its case at next week’s hearings.

At the first White House press conference for the year, Kirby also expressed Washington’s opposition to the case.

"We find this submission meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact, whatsoever," said Kirby.

He stated that the US is involved in ongoing talks to free the remaining hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attacks.

Meanwhile, the organisation, South African Jews for a Free Palestine has come out in support of South Africa’s legal action, saying it hopes it will lead to an immediate ceasefire and an end to genocide.

