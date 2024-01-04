Rondebult triple murder accused reveals he has a fraud conviction

Eugene Botha, who is accused of murdering his father, mother and sister said he was convicted of fraud about 25 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspect behind the Rondebult triple murder told the Germiston Magistrates Court that he had a previous fraud conviction.

Eugene Botha, who is accused of murdering his father, mother and sister, said he was convicted of fraud about 25 years ago.

He made a brief court appearance on Thursday where he stands accused of three counts of murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, the decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Suné Botha were discovered inside the back of an abandoned bakkie, not too far from their home.

According to police, Eugene Botha allegedly stabbed his father, mother and sister to death.

He then allegedly wrapped their bodies with blankets and loaded them into his father’s bakkie.

However, he did not travel far, as he abandoned the bakkie in a field not too far from their home.

Neighbours told Eyewitness News that Eugene was picked up by police from his home.

He faces a schedule 6 offence in relation to the triple murder charge.

In his next court appearance, Botha will need to raise exceptional circumstances on why he should be released on bail.