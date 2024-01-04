Questions remain around Rondebult triple murder

On Thursday, Eugene Botha, appeared at the Germiston Magistrates Court for the murders of both his parents and sister.

JOHANNESBURG - There are many unanswered questions surrounding the Rondebult triple family murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, the decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Suné Botha were found wrapped in blankets and stuffed inside the back of an abandoned bakkie.

On Thursday, Eugene Botha, appeared at the Germiston Magistrates Court for the murders of both his parents and sister.

The murder has shocked the quiet, East Rand neighbourhood of Ronderbult.

One of the major questions surrounding the Botha family triple murder, is when exactly where they killed.

While the bodies were found on Tuesday afternoon, eyewitnesses suspect they were dead for some time as the bodies had a strong stench.

Another question is what would trigger Eugene Botha to allegedly kill his parents and sister, all at once.

Neighbours have suggested that Eugene was a troublesome son and would argue loudly with his parents.

"He was a drug user. He was even expelled from London, there was even a time when he was in England, and he was expelled from England, he (couldn’t) go back because of this drug use," one neighbour said.

"We knew he was a troublesome junkie at some point," another neighbour said.

Eugene is expected back in court next week Thursday for his formal bail application.