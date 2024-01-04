Police nab two suspects for illegal firearm possession in Atlantis

Police have arrested two suspects for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in separate incidents in Atlantis.

On Wednesday, while patrolling on Gazonia Street in Protea Park, officers noticed a suspicious man, who attempted to flee when they approached him.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said: "They confiscated a revolver with ammunition and in the process detained the man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition."

In a separate incident, Swartbooi said another suspect was arrested in Saxonsea on Tuesday.

“They approached an unknown man, searched him and confiscated a 9mm pistol. the man was not in possession of a valid licence. The members detained the man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition."

The two men are set to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court this week.