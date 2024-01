Oscar Pistorius due to be released on 5 January 2024

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | The Department of Correctional Services said they bar parolees like Oscar Pistorius from giving media interviews in an effort to try and protect the victims of his crime. Pistorius is due to be released on 5 January after he was convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 and subsequently sentenced to 13 years and five months for the crime.