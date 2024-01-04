MMC Kenny Kunene in full support of PioTrans court bid to stop Rea Vaya strike

On Wednesday, workers employed by PioTrans downed tools over salary issues. MMC for Transport in Joburg, Kenny Kunene has called the striking workers 'unreasonable' and their conduct, intolerable.

JOHANNESBURG - Rea Vaya operator PioTrans headed to court on Thursday in a bid to secure an interdict against striking workers.

On Wednesday, workers employed by PioTrans embarked on a wildcat strike, resulting in the Rea Vaya buses which ferry thousands of commuters around Johannesburg every day, not being able to run.

It’s understood their grievances are centred around delays in the payment of their 13th cheques and unhappiness with the terms thereof.

The strike continued on Thursday, with buses still not operating.

Piotrans was placed in business rescue in December.

This following an application from its creditors and amidst widespread allegations of financial mismanagement.

On Wednesday, the business rescue practitioner who has taken over, Mahier Tayob Tayfin, said they were planning on approaching the courts in a bid to secure an interdict against the striking workers.

And he confirmed to Eyewitness News that the matter was set down for hearing before the Labour Court on Thursday morning.

In the meantime, MMC for Transport in the city, Kenny Kunene, offered Tayfin his full support, saying he must be assertive and called the striking workers “unreasonable” and their conduct, intolerable.