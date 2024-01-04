Manhunt for third suspect related to Gugulethu triple murder

Western Cape police arrested two suspects on Wednesday morning following the shooting which left three people dead on New Year's Day.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting a third suspect related to a triple murder in Gugulethu on New Year's Day.

Western Cape police arrested two suspects on Wednesday morning following the shooting which left three people dead.



Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight Reagen Allen praised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for making swift arrests and urged the public to help bring the third suspect to book.

"I thank the South African police service for their speedy work in this regard. I encourage anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the third suspect can also be arrested. It is critical that we remove any and all criminal off our streets and place them behind bars."

The two arrested suspects are set to appear in court on Friday.