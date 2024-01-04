ICJ lays out parameters for public hearings on SA's genocide case against Israel

In a new statement issued by the court, it says the hearings will be devoted to the provisional measures South Africa is asking it to enforce as part of its broader application related to genocidal acts.

CAPE TOWN - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has laid out the parameters for its public hearings on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

The urgent application, in which South Africa is asking the court to order an immediate stop to Israel’s daily attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, is set to be heard over two days in the Netherlands next week.

In a new statement issued by the court, it said that the hearings would be devoted to the provisional measures South Africa was asking it to enforce as part of its broader application related to genocidal acts.

South Africa is proposing nine provisional measures to the United Nations’ top court, primarily aimed at stopping Israel’s military operations in Gaza, driving Palestinians from their homes, and depriving them of food and water.

If agreed to, the court would still have to decide on the merits of government’s case - that Israel’s actions in Gaza are genocidal in nature.

South Africa believes these measures could assist in the return of Israeli hostages taken captive by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, almost three months ago.

Confirming the dates for next week’s hearing, the International Court of Justice says South Africa will be given two hours to make oral arguments in the peace palace in The Hague next Thursday.

Israel will then be given the same length of time to respond the next day.

