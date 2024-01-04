Home Affairs Dept systems down following technical glitch

Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said technicians and engineers are scrambling to get the system back online, with no clarity yet as to how long that may take.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has confirmed that its systems are down following a technical glitch on the State Information Technology Agency mainframe.

There was a partial crash on Wednesday, slowing access to the National Population Register.

This means citizens are currently unable to access some services, including applications to passports and identity documents.

Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said technicians and engineers are scrambling to get the system back online.

“We did work on it overnight and it was promising, it looked positive. However, it’s continued to give us problems this morning in terms of being slow in our live capture, which makes the processing of transactions very slow resulting in the system not processing transactions as it is supposed to be.”

Nzuza said while some services are running, it’s unclear how long the current down time will take.

“It’s not a total collapse of the system; it’s just that the system is not processing systems on time so that is what is affecting some of the collections but we are working on the issue and we should be able to resolve it soon.”