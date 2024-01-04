Health dept ups cholera screenings after outbreak in neighbouring countries

Precautionary measures and health education at ports of entry across South Africa have been bolstered to prevent cross-border transmission.

JOHANNESBURG - The health department says it is closely monitoring people re-entering the country for cholera.

This after a number of neighbouring countries recorded a spike in cholera cases.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said precautionary screenings have been set up.

"Working together with stakeholders like border management authority, we have intensified health screening services and health education at the land ports of entry to mitigate against the cross-border transmission of the disease," said Mohale.

He cautioned travelers, specifically from Zimbabwe, to be vigilant when re-entering South Africa.

"All suspected cholera patients will be referred to the nearest health facilities for testing. Hand hygiene is one of the effective preventative and control measures against bacterial diseases like cholera".