Family of struggle stalwart Peter Magubane recall their fondest memories

JOHANNESBURG - Family members of late photojournalist and struggle stalwart Peter Magubane have recalled some of their fondest memories of the anti-apartheid activist.

Magubane died at his home in Johannesburg on Monday at age 91.

The late activist's daughter and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, Fikile Magubane, said her father risked his life to capture the plight of black people during the apartheid era.

"My father could not be told by anybody that he can't take a picture. In 1976, we were marching, and we were stopped by the police. And when we stopped, we saw an old man wearing an overcoat, glasses and everything. I looked at the bottom, I said, 'those are my father's shoes', and indeed it was Magubane," said Fikile.

His granddaughter Ulungile Magubane added that the struggle icon wasn't fond of speaking about his photography.

"When he was at home, he was not too interested in speaking about his photography. For a long time, I didn't understand why. But I think as he got older, it made sense that it was quite traumatic for him to take a lot of those pictures," said Ulungile.

SPECIAL PROVINCIAL FUNERAL REQUEST

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government has written to the Presidency requesting Magubane to be afforded a special provincial official funeral.

Speaking at the Johannesburg home of the late struggle stalwart on Wednesday, Lesufi said Magubane's legacy had to be preserved and honoured.

"The family gave us the go-ahead that their father was a people's person, and they will allow us to grant the honour of having an official provincial funeral. On the basis of that, we have communicated that decision to our president, and we are quite convinced that our president will concur".