DCS confirms some prison officials implicated in a murder back at work

Five Department of Correctional Services officials from Sun City Prison have been charged with the murder of armed robbery convict, Dumisani Ngwenya, who died in hospital last year after being in a coma for a month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that some of the officials implicated in a murder case are back at work.

Five DCS officials from Sun City Prison have been charged with the murder of armed robbery convict, Dumisani Ngwenya, who died in hospital last year after being in a coma for a month.

Ngwenya was allegedly involved in a fight with a fellow inmate in December 2022 before prison officials stepped in to resolve the confrontation.

Ngewnya’s family, however, believe the department is covering up for their officials.

The return to work of the accused officials follows an internal investigation by the department as well as a 60-day suspension.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they could not comment on the internal investigation against the accused, but confirmed that some of them were back at work.

The men were arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in November.

Last month, they were granted bail.

Nxumalo said that as part of internal procedures, those back at work had to be alternatively placed in order to ensure that they did not interfere with the investigation or witnesses.



Ngwenya had served five years for armed robbery when he was killed.

His aunt, Betty Mashego, told Eyewitness News that Ngwenya had no teeth when she visited him in hospital, suggesting that he had been seriously beaten.

He was admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in December 2022 and put into a self-induced coma, before dying a month later.