DA urges Home Affairs Dept to urgently deal with system failures

Part of the system crashed on Wednesday, slowing access to the national population register. This means citizens are currently unable to apply for or collect their passports and IDs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the Home Affairs Department to urgently address system failures following a glitch that led to a lack of access to passport services.

Part of the system crashed on Wednesday, slowing access to the national population register.

This means citizens are also currently unable to apply for or collect their passports and IDs.

It is understood that the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is to blame for the malfunction.

The DA’s Angel Khanyile has accused the department of failing to hold SITA accountable for what it describes as a persisting issue.

But Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza denies this.

"This is not a problem that we have had for quite some time because we have been able to resolve some of the issues. But this one came as unexpected and we are working on it."