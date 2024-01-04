Court grants PioTrans interdict against striking Rea Vaya workers

The business rescue practitioner who is currently in charge at Piotrans said the ball was now in the employees’ court.

JOHANNESBURG - Rea Vaya operator, PioTrans, has now secured an interdict against striking workers.

On Wednesday, workers employed by PioTrans downed their tools and embarked on a wildcat strike.

This over delays in 13th cheque payments and unhappiness with the terms.

PioTrans subsequently approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg with an urgent application for an interdict, which was heard on Thursday.

"If the intention is purely to sabotage, of course, they're going to dishonour the order, in which case I will issue a second ultimatum and then start with immediate dismissals. If not, I will bring an application to compel and even request an arrest for violating a court order but at least we have the victory. The court has applied its mind and determined that this is an unlawful strike. The employees have the election now to either respect the court order or violate it."