CONTRALESA dubs 2024 initiation season 'a disaster' after 34 deaths recorded

CONTRALESA chair Kgoshi Mokoena says this year's deaths are an embarrassment for the congress, and that 'extraordinary measures' will be needed to curb future losses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) chair Kgoshi Mokoena has described the ever-increasing number of initiation deaths as “a disaster”.

Thirty-four initiates died during the 2023 summer season. This represents an increase from 2022, which saw 22 deaths over this period.

ALSO READ:

Against this backdrop, government recently announced a new approach to the issue.

Previously, planning was done on a season-by-season basis, but government is now looking at a year-round approach instead.

Speaking to 702’s Ray White today, Mokoena said he was devastated.

"This is no more just an incident, it’s a disaster a disaster that needs extraordinary measures to curb this thing, because there’s no way parents will send their boys to the mountain only for them to come back being corpses. We are embarrassed about it as CONTRALESA," Mokoena said.

He said the scale of the problem in the Eastern Cape, specifically, is a major concern for them.

"Maybe we can say, let's have a pilot project so the leadership in the Eastern Cape can look at other provinces and how they are running their initiation schools, maybe we can take it from there, because their method really is bringing us down," said Mokoena.