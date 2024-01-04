Water tankers dispatched to Overberg's Baardskeerdersbos after supply issues

Since New Year's Day, the community of Baardskeerdersbos has been without water after a computerised control system for the waterworks to the village failed, causing water reservoirs to run dry.

The Overstrand Municipality said the computerised control system for the waterworks to the village failed four days ago, causing water reservoirs to run dry.

Mayor Annelie Rabie said a new control system is now being imported from Europe, and in the meantime, efforts are underway to run the water treatment plant manually.

"I am confident that they will do their very best to connect us as soon as possible, and that we do not have to wait for another week," Rabie said.

Rabie added that the municipality was providing the community with three 5,000 litre water tanks until the problem is resolved.