2023 a prolific year for events in Cape Town, says COCT

The municipality said it granted more than 1,200 event permits and provided support to more than 170 events last year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said the year of 2023 was a prolific year for events in Cape Town, providing a R4.4 billion impact to the economy.

The municipality said it granted more than 1,200 event permits and provided support to more than 170 events last year.

These include Africa’s first Netball World Cup, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the first Formula E race in sub-Saharan Africa, the Loeries Creative Week, and the return of Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel street parade.

City Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: "The importance of these economic spin-offs from events cannot be overstated. We have seen over the last couple of years how events can become catalysts for growth for other sectors in the value chain, including accommodation and food, travel, local retail and tourism attractions here in Cape Town."

Smith added the majority of event organisers used local suppliers, providing more jobs for Capetonians.

"Additionally, hosting a number of local and international events has helped tremendously in promoting Cape Town as a premier tourism destination to a global audience," said Smith.

Smith also said that the event organisers had worked hard over the last 15 months to get the events industry back on track.