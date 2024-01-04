ANC Mpumalanga: It's all systems go for party's 112th anniversary celebrations

The week-long celebrations are expected to include door-to-door campaigns before a massive rally, with the ANC expected to use the occasion to punt itself for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga said it’s all systems go as the province prepares to host the party’s birthday celebrations at the start of the coming week.

Scores of ANC supporters are expected to join party leaders in Mbombela for the annual January 8 celebrations.

The governing party turns 112 this year amid governance, financial and operational troubles.

The week-long celebrations are expected to include door-to-door campaigns before a massive rally, with the ANC expected to use the occasion to punt itself for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mpumalanga ANC secretary, Muzi Chirwa, said preparations for the event were on track.

“It’s all systems go. We are waiting for the SG [Fikile Mbalula], who is going to take stock of all the issues that we are going through, and the SG is going to convene a media briefing tomorrow [Friday]. We are working as normally as possible, we are on point in terms of the preparations. The programme has been finalised by the SG’s office and deployment has been finalised.”

Former ANC stalwart, Jacob Zuma, is tipped to steal the show when he leads a parallel rally in Mpumalanga under the banner of newcomer, MK party.

Chirwa remained mum on how the region has reacted to Zuma’s move to campaign for the new political outfit.

“That matter will be addressed by the secretary-general. I don’t think it’s a matter that phases the ANC as we are preparing for the January 8. We are preparing our event and we don’t want to mix it with any other event outside of the ANC.”