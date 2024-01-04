4 people killed by lightning strikes across KZN this week

Disaster management teams are still combing through various parts of the province following severe weather conditions that claimed at least 34 lives in December alone.

DURBAN - Four people have been killed by lightning in parts of KwaZulu-Natal as the province experiences heavy rains this week.

According to the provincial Cooperative Governance Department, the latest incident occured on Wednesday afternoon in the Bergville area, where 50 farmworkers received medical care after being struck while on duty. Two of their colleagues were confirmed dead on scene.



In a separate incident on Monday, two other people were struck by lightning in Eshowe.



Two others are still missing in Ladysmith while four more lives were cut short this week.

KZN Cooperative Governance Department representative, Siboniso Mngadi: "The KwaZulu-Natal provincial disaster management teams have responded to a tragic incident in Bergville, where two farm workers lost their lives while many were left injured after being struck by lightning."

Mngadi said that disaster teams were still monitoring on the ground following the latest incidents.