Zizi Kodwa pays tribute to legendary photographer Peter Magubane

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa will be visiting the late Peter Magubane’s family on Wednesday.

The legendary news photographer, who was best known for his work documenting the country’s struggle for freedom and the early years of democracy, passed away on Monday.

He was 90 years old at the time, and according to his family, had been unwell.

Kodwa will be accompanied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the province’s MEC for Arts and Culture, Morakane Mosupyoe.

Kodwa took to X this week to pay homage to Magubane.

He said that with the icon’s passing, South Africa had lost “a freedom fighter” and “a masterful storyteller and lensman” who had “fearlessly documented apartheid’s injustices”.

South Africa has lost a freedom fighter, a masterful storyteller and lensman. Recognised in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, Dr Peter Magubane fearlessly documented apartheid's injustices.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also penned a tribute to Magubane on the platform, saying that as South Africa commemorates 30 years of democracy this year, his photography will be “an important part of our reflections”.