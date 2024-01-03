WC govt praises SAPS for arresting suspects in Gugulethu triple murder

The two suspects were arrested in Guglulethu on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has heaped praise on the SAPS for making two arrests related to a triple murder in Gugulethu on New Year's Day.

Police said that the suspects, aged 26 and 36 also face charges of attempted murder after the shooting left three people dead and another seriously wounded.

The two suspects were arrested in Guglulethu on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape MEC for police oversight, Reagen Allen: "This breakthrough and swift arrest is welcomed. If this is the precedent that SAPS is setting at the beginning of the year in how they utilise their intelligence, then criminals should start shaking in their boots. I thank the South African Police Service for their speedy work in this regard."

The two suspects are set to appear in court on Friday while a third suspect is still being sought.