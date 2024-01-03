Two Zimbabwean women due in court on child abduction charges

Grace Gumbo and Mercy Tsoko have been charged with the abduction of three children aged four months, eight months and three years old.

JOHANNESBURG - Two female Zimbabwean nationals will appear in the Kriel Magistrates Court in Nelspruit on Wednesday on charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Four days after a four-month-old baby girl was abducted from Thubelihle in Kriel on Thursday, Mpumalanga police pounced on a shack in Ogies.

Police arrested Gumbo and Tsoko, and found the infant unharmed.

But to their surprise, cops found two more children, an eight-month-old infant girl and a three-year-old boy.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the three children are suspected to have been abducted from Springs, Marble Hall, and Kriel.

Mohlala added that the investigations are ongoing.

"We are continuing with our investigation to find out whether they have not committed similar offences in other areas so that we can add more charges," said Mohlala.

Police are asking the public to assist in locating the families of the eight-month-old girl and three-year-old boy.