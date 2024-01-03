Three bodies found inside abandoned bakkie on the East Rand

It’s understood the community made the gruesome discovery of two adult females and one adult male in a field on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three bodies have been found inside an abandoned bakkie in Elsberg on the East Rand.

Police said that the bodies all had multiple stab wounds.

Spokesperson Dimakatso Nvhuhulwi said they’re searching for people suspected to be behind the crime.