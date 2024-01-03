State to oppose bail for 2 women accused of kidnapping 3 children in Mpumalanga

Grace Gumbo and Mercy Tsoko appeared in the Kriel Magistrates Court on Wednesday, facing charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The State intends to oppose bail of two Zimbabwean nationals accused of abducting three children in Mpumalanga.

The women were arrested at a shack in Ogies on Monday where three abducted children, aged four months, eight months and three-years-old were found in their care.

The case has been remanded to 20 January.

Both women are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion, having allegedly abducted the three children from Springs, Marble Hall, and Kriel.

According to police, the children were abducted during the course of last year, the earliest being April.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Monica Nyuswa said the case was postponed to allow the accused to seek legal representation as well as for the State to confirm if they were legally in the country.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, the State will oppose bail.

“The accused were arrested after police received a tip-off from community members about the two women who were pretending to be caregivers and were roaming around Ogies with three babies,” said Nyuswa.

Police say that they cannot rule out the possibility of more charges against the women as the investigation continues.