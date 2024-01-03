Soshanguve mass shooting: Police overwhelmed with cases as crime runs rampant

On New Year’s Day, an hour after midnight, unknown gunmen opened fire on three stationary cars killing four people. But police are swamped with crime cases in the area, ranging from minor to serious.

JOHANNESBURG - The provincial government has raised alarm over crime in Soshanguve, following a mass shooting that claimed four lives.

On New Year’s Day, an hour after midnight, unknown gunmen opened fire on three stationary cars, killing four people - 14-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela, Constable Mpho Kgobotlo, Phomolang Malakapatlo, and Thando Dlamini.

About an hour after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, Vuyolwethu Ziwela (14) stepped out of her Soshanguve home to go greet her uncle.



At the same time, unknown gunmen opened fire outside her home, killing Vuyo, her uncle and two other people.

The families are demanding justice for their loved ones.

For the family of Malakapatlo, this is the second time they have lost a member to a shooting.

Zingisile Jonga said six years ago, Phomolong’s mother was gunned down by her boyfriend, who later turned the gun on himself.

"Now it’s that trauma repeating itself to the kids, and all that and after she thought she had gone past that,” said Jonga.

Yandiswa Nhlapo, who is the aunt to Ziwela, said that there needs to be [justice for her niece. ](http://Soshanguve family mourns after 2 members killed in New Year)

“Our hearts are in pieces because this was a 14-year-old which we had plans for her life, and I believe she had plans for her life also.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the grieving families on Tuesday, and spoke to local law enforcement.

Lesufi said police were overwhelmed with case files ranging from minor to serious crimes.

Meanwhile, two adult males are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges relating to the shooting.