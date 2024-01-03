Search continues for man swept away in the Umgeni River

CAPE TOWN - A search has been launched after a man went missing in the Umgeni River in Durban.

It is believed that the man tried to rescue a couple trapped inside a car at the Midway crossing bridge on Tuesday.

It appears that while crossing a low-level bridge, the car was swept away by the rapidly moving water.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the man may have attempted to rescue the pair before emergency services arrived on the scene.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man and woman were safely rescued from the car with no injuries.

"A police helicopter has been deployed, accompanied by an NSRI rescue commander and Police Search and Rescue divers, to search for the missing person in the Umgeni River. A search is also being conducted for a teenager missing on the KZN North Coast, missing in the surf line from an unrelated incident."