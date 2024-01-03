SASOL, Ekurhuleni EMS probing cause of gas leak in Brakpan

Sasol, said they responded to the scene following the detection of a gas leak on one of their underground pipes.

JOHANNESBURG - The corner of Springs and Vlakfontein roads has been barricaded in Brakpan following a gas leak there on Tuesday night.

SASOL said they responded to the scene following the detection of a gas leak on one of their underground pipes.

SASOL spokesperson Nomia Machebe: "As of 11:30 this morning, there were no reports of anyone who required medical attention. An investigation is currently underway to determine the root cause of the incident. SASOL, together with the Ekurhuleni emergency services, is in the process of gathering more information around this unfortunate incident."

EMPD spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, said EMDP officials are on-site monitoring the excavation operation by technicians.

"The incident was reported at 19:00 on the second of January 2024 and further contained at 23:00 on the same day. The area has been declared safe. Motorists are, however, advised to exercise caution, while excavations are underway," said Thepa.