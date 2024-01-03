Rondebult residents in shock following triple murder

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing three of his own family members.

JOHANNESBURG - Neighbours who live near the Rondebult house where a triple family murder took place say they are in a state of fear and shock.

The decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Suné Botha were discovered on Tuesday in the back of a stationary bakkie.

[TRIPLE MURDER] On Tuesday afternoon, the community of Rondebult found three decomposing bodies on the back on an abandoned bakkie.



The deceased were Johan, Jane & Suné Botha. Police said they all had multiple stab wounds.



A member of the Botha family has been arrested. TCG pic.twitter.com/N0PPwPfQME ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2024

The bakkie had been abandoned in a field not too far from the Botha’s family home.

Residents of Rondebult described the area as a close-knit community where everyone got along.

One resident said that incidents like these did not usually happen in Rondebult.

"Everything we have always discussed in our CPF meetings is that we should protect one another but when it happens within the inbounds of our family, it shocks the community."

Another resident said that he could not believe such gruesome murders took place close to him and his family.

"It’s not a bad community except the break-ins, the house break-ins which happen everywhere, here it happens a lot but this is way, way too much."

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for the triple murder and he is due to appear in court.