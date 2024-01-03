Go

Rondebult community assured of their safety in wake of triple murder

The community is still reeling from Tuesday’s discovery of three decomposing bodies found in an abandoned bakkie.

The bodies of three members of a Rondebult family were found in an abandoned vehicle on the East Rand on 2 January 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
03 January 2024 17:47

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni councillor Sanele Hlongwane has come out to assure Rondebult residents of their safety. This follows a triple murder that rocked the East Rand suburb.

The victims were parents, Johan and Jane Botha and their daughter Suné.

A member of the family has been arrested for the triple murder.

Hlongwane planned to visit the Botha family on Wednesday to offer his condolences.

However, there was no one home as the last remaining member was picked up by police.

Hlongwane said that despite this incident, Rondebult remained a relatively safe neighbourhood.

The 42-year-old male is expected to appear at the Germiston Magistrates Court soon.

