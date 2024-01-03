Reconstruction of Parliament buildings gutted by fire ready to begin

Construction is set to start in the coming weeks at an initial price tag of R2 billion. But the new Parliament buildings are not expected to be completed before the end of next year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Wednesday said it was all systems go for the reconstruction of buildings gutted by a fire.

Tuesday marked exactly two years since the blaze gutted the National Assembly building which houses the main chamber, committee rooms and offices of Parliament.

But the new buildings are not expected to be completed before the end of next year.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the reconstruction would reveal a more modernised version of the precinct.

“The previous Parliament buildings were designed to meet the specific, limited requirements of colonial and apartheid-era governance. However, the new Parliament building is being developed to effectively address the demands of a democratic era."